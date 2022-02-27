Mini appoints new director for UK and Ireland after incumbent made boss of BMW Group Canada

Federico Izzo has been appointed as the new director for Mini UK and Ireland with the Italian set to take over later in the year.

Izzo succeeds David George in the role after he was made president and CEO of BMW Group Canada.

He will take over in the UK and Ireland from May 1 and joins from his previous job as the managing director of BMW Group Czech Republic

He has been with the BMW Group since 2007 and brings substantial experience gained across sales and marketing from an international career in the automotive industry which started at Mazda Motor Italy in 2002.

Commenting on his appointment, Izzo said: ‘Mini will become an all-electric brand in the early 2030s and its future product strategy is incredibly exciting.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with the MINI team in the UK and our passionate network partners, to further enhance the brand’s appeal amongst both current and new customers alike.’

In 2021 Mini sold 45,756 vehicles in the UK, making it the largest worldwide market for the brand.

The refreshed Mini Hatch models and strong demand for the brand’s first all-electric model the MINI Electric, contributed to an overall UK market share of 2.78 per cent.

Izzo’s predecessor, David George, will begin his new role in Canada on Tuesday.