Morgan Motor Company appoints new chief commercial officer

  • Thomas Kiesele joins famous British sportscar firm as CCO
  • He has over 30 years experience in the automotive industry
  • Kiesele will be responsible for sales, aftersales and global commercial opportunities

Time 1:04 pm, July 21, 2022

British sportscar firm Morgan Motor Company has appointed a new chief commercial officer – Thomas Kiesele.

Kiesele will be responsible for sales and aftersales, and ‘helping to shape a strategy that develops commercial opportunities for Morgan globally’, said the company in a statement.

He brings 30 years of automotive experience to the role and has held senior positions at Aston Martin and Ferrari. He’ll report directly to CEO Massimo Fumarola.

Kiesele said: ‘I am incredibly proud to join the Morgan Motor Company, a unique and celebrated British brand with a promising future.

‘I am excited about the role I’ll play in growing Morgan internationally and helping to achieve the potential of the brand. I look forward to supporting our community of customers and dealerships.’

Fumarola added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Thomas Kiesele to the Morgan Motor Company in the key position of chief commercial officer.

‘Thomas brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge that will prove critical in maximising business opportunities for Morgan.

‘We will leverage Thomas’ experience in the premium and luxury sectors as we continue to strengthen the Morgan brand at what is an exciting time in our history.’

