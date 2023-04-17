Motorpoint prep centre manager prepares for epic cycle ride in aid of hospice

A Motorpoint store preparation manager is to mark hitting the big 4-0 by saddling up for a 1,000-mile bike ride for charity.

Chris Northern, who has worked at the Peterborough centre for more than three years, will be joining seven friends in the Whittlesea Wheelers’ Cycling Club for the challenge next month in aid of the city’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice.

He previously raised more than £2,500 for Sue Ryder on a 65-mile Ultra Marathon and has taken part in various other triathlons and marathons as well as cycle sportives, including the bike element of the gruelling Ironman.

Northern, pictured, aims to complete May’s cycling challenge with his teammates over 12 days – which will include some 60,000ft of climbing.

‘I wanted to support Sue Ryder and the work of the hospice as their fundraising programme was badly impacted by Covid 19, and I feel it’s important to keep supporting their vital work in our community,’ he said.

‘This cycling challenge is undoubtedly the toughest one I’ve taken on to date. Luckily, I am undertaking it with a brilliant group of fellow fundraisers.’

He added: ‘Motorpoint has also been brilliant in supporting me and has provided our riders with their ride jerseys along with a £1,000 donation to support the ongoing work of the hospice.’

Nilesh Patel, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, said: ‘We are extremely thankful for all the support Chris has given us.

‘The money raised contributes massively towards compassionate palliative care for people at our Peterborough hospice.

‘We will be supporting Chris and the others in this epic challenge and want them to know we are with them every pedal of the way.’

Chris Goodison, regional retail sales director at Car Dealer Top 100 firm Motorpoint, praised Northern’s latest feat, saying: ‘Chris is well known for his intrepid fundraising efforts.

‘We think his motivation and dedication are awe-inspiring, which is why we are delighted to support him with kit as well as with our £1,000 pledge.’

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via his JustGiving page.