Motors teams up with Brentford FC after agreeing ‘integrated content partnership’

Digital automotive marketplace Motors is to partner with Brentford FC after agreeing a three year deal with the Premier League club.

The firm, which recently splashed around £5m buying Cazoo, has signed an ‘integrated content partnership’ with the West London side.

The partnership will will include bespoke content across YouTube, social and digital channels as well as pitch side branding at the club’s Gtech Community Stadium.

As part of the deal, Motors will also be able to include players from Thomas Frank’s side in its own marketing content.

Bosses hope the deal will allow the firm to tap into Brentford’s 4.4m social media followers and widen its reach among football fans.

They will be hoping that the arrangement proves more successful than those previously agreed by Cazoo, which administrators partially blamed for the company’s collapse.

Motors will be using the latest partnership to host a series of dealer events at the stadium and to support some of the club’s community projects.

Among the unique digital content being created will be videos of players highlighting Motors as a marketplace destination for used cars.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘Our new partnership with Brentford FC marks a first for Motors giving us an opportunity to create exciting content to reach football fans across the Premier League.

‘We believe it will open new opportunities to put our brand in front of used car buyers in the stadium, on television and online; driving awareness of the Motors brand and leads to our dealer partners across the UK.

‘With Brentford’s stadium just a few miles from our Richmond head office, the Motors team is also looking forward to supporting the club’s many community projects’

Brentford kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace this Sunday.

Commenting on the partnership, Fran Jones, Brentford FC’s commercial director, said: ‘We are really excited to have Motors join the Brentford family.

‘They are a business that is headquartered locally and one that is focused on providing a great service. Their approach and values really align with ours here at Brentford.

‘We look forward to seeing our partnership grow over the coming seasons and particularly as we work together in our local community and with the Brentford FC Community Sports Trust.’