Motorway launches new podcast: Elephant in the Showroom

We like to keep things fresh at Motorway.

As well as ensuring we are constantly providing our dealer partners with the best stock, we are also keen to find ways to help dealers stay one step ahead – providing tips on how to secure the best cars for the best price, and offering a fresh perspective on wider issues that impact on the car industry in general.

To bring this knowledge to even more dealers, we are excited to announce the launch of our new podcast: Elephant in the Showroom.

With the help of top industry guests, Elephant in the Showroom will be a regular deep dive into the major trends and news stories affecting the used car market today.

Hosting each show will be head of dealership sales Theo Reeves, head of strategy Eoghan Barry and strategy analyst Phil McGrath.

We’ll be releasing new episodes regularly, tackling the big issues facing the industry.

In our inaugural episode, Theo, Phil, and Eoghan discuss the used car pricing situation, how Covid has impacted on vehicle values and how they see things playing out as we head into 2022.

In the second episode, the team take a look at electric vehicles and are joined by an exciting guest in the form of Scott Case, CEO of Recurrent, a US-based start-up focused on helping people understand vehicle battery health.

Both episodes are available to download now via Apple Podcasts and all the major podcast streaming services.