Motorway signs deal with Octopus Electric Vehicles to become exclusive car selling partner

Motorway has partnered with Octopus Electric Vehicles to become its exclusive car selling partner.

The move will make car valuations and sales inquiries much easier, says the used car marketplace.

The partnership with the EV-leasing arm of green energy provider Octopus Energy will see Motorway’s platform integrate directly with Octopus Electric Vehicles’ inquiry pages.

Prospective customers who input their car registration details will receive an instant valuation from Motorway, to then go on and sell their car from wherever they are in as little as 24 hours, before leasing their new car.

The partnership is part of an ongoing strategy to raise car owners’ awareness and consideration of Motorway and aims to make it easier for people looking for a greener alternative to sell their petrol or diesel vehicles.

Motorway sales director James Bush said: ‘We are delighted to be the exclusive partner of a well-respected, green tech company like Octopus Electric Vehicles.

‘With more motorists making the leap to EV, they need a brand they can trust to sell their current vehicle quickly, easily and for a great price.

‘That’s where Motorway comes in, and this partnership will encourage these motorists to turn to us.

‘It will also continue to allow us to fuel the used car market, providing our network of dealers with even greater quality private stock – with no middleman taking a cut.’

Natalia Peralta Silverstone, head of propositions at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: ‘EV uptake is skyrocketing. Every day, more and more people are ditching their polluting petrol or diesel car to make room for their new and exciting electric car.

‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with Motorway who, like us, are committed to making this process as easy as possible through great tech and customer service.

‘They give our drivers a hassle-free and fast way to trade in their old car for their newly leased EV from Octopus, providing valuable peace of mind as they transition to clean, green driving.’

Pictured at top from left are Motorway co-founders Alex Buttle, who is the vice-president for growth, chief executive Tom Leathes and chief product officer Harry Jones