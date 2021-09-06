New car registrations continue on downward spiral as August recorded 22 per cent decline

New car registrations continued to spiral downwards in August, with latest figures showing a 22 per cent year-on-year fall.

Data published today (Sept 6) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show a total of 68,033 cars were registered last month.

It was the weakest August since 2013 and was down 7.6 per cent against the average recorded over the last decade.

Despite August traditionally being a quiet month, the ongoing semiconductor shortage was the main reason given for the depressed performance, with one expert claiming it could surpass Covid with its impact on the motor industry.

Electric cars demand continued to surge, however, with registrations of pure-electrics up 32.2 per cent, hybrids up 45.7 per cent and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) up 72.1 per cent.

The SMMT said demand for PHEVs has outpaced pure-EVs in five of the last six months since changes to the Plug-in Car Grant.

Private registrations dropped by 15.2 per cent during the month, while fleet sales slumped 27.5 per cent.

The mini segment was the only car bodystyle to see growth, up 30.7 per cent.

Overall, year-to-date 2021 new car registrations are up 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. However, when compared to a 10-year average pre-Covid, the 2021 market is down by 25.3 per cent.

The Ford Puma was the best-seller in August, followed by the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Yaris, Kia Sportage and BMW 3 Series.

The current year-to-date leader, the Vauxhall Corsa, trailed in seventh place while the UK’s second most popular car, the Ford Fiesta, was in eighth place in August’s figures.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘While August is normally one of the quietest months for UK new car registrations these figures are still disappointing, albeit not wholly surprising.

‘The global shortage of semiconductors has affected UK, and indeed global, car production volumes so new car registrations will inevitably be undermined.

‘Government can help by continuing the supportive Covid measures in place currently, especially the furlough scheme which has proven invaluable to so many businesses.

‘As we enter the important September plate-change month with an ever-increasing range of electrified models and attractive deals, buyers in the market for the new 71 plate can be reassured manufacturers are doing all they can to ensure prompt deliveries.’

What the industry says

Microchip shortage has potential to be worse than Covid

August is typically a quiet month for the industry, as buyers ready themselves for the September plate-change. This August has been further hampered by the ongoing microchip shortage that has already caused vehicle production in the UK to fall below levels not seen since the Suez crisis in 1956.

The microchip shortage has the potential to surpass Covid with its impact on the industry. With production delays and limitations, the immediate impact for buyers has been delays to new car lead times and a smaller pool of vehicles and trims to choose from. Estimates suggest it won’t be until early 2022 before the supply constraints ease and production levels start to recover. Until then, buyers will have to accept longer waiting times, or consider looking at alternative models or the used market.

Jim Holder, editorial director, What Car?