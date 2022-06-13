New jobs created as Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover undergoes refurbishment

Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover has undergone a significant refurbishment on the back of a major cash investment.

The dealership has moved its service centre upstairs, making room for the creation of a more spacious and comfortable customer space below.

The retailer has also taken on four new members of staff as part of the redevelopment.

Three service trainee roles have been created by the refurb as well as an apprenticeship.

A night shift for technicians has also been introduced in a bid to give customers ‘complete flexibility’ and to help attract new technicians.

Rik Shield, head of business at Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover said: ‘Customer facing colleagues had outgrown the original service centre but with some investment and reconfiguration, we have created a larger working space to accommodate the growing team.

‘Demand for servicing has led us to establish a night shift, which allows customers to drop off their vehicles during the evening, or perhaps on the way home from work and have them delivered back next morning.

‘We also hope that by offering night shift roles we can continue to attract the very best technicians.’

The site is located on Gemini Business Park in the North of Leeds.