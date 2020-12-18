Auto Trader is launching a new multi-million pound marketing campaign on Boxing Day that will run throughout 2021.

It will be the classified website’s longest running and most expensive advertising campaign ever.

The adverts, voiced by actor and comedian Jennifer Saunders, will be run across television, radio, broadcaster video on demand, paid social media and display advertising.

They will also be pushed through Auto Traders own channels with supporting PR activity.

The adverts will run with the slogan ‘Britain’s biggest matchmaker’, highlighting Auto Trader’s history and its place in the car buying journey.

Across all of the different channels, the advert will reach 72 per cent of UK adults and each will see or hear the advert an average of 12 times.

Auto Trader COO Catherine Faiers said: ‘We’re excited about the scale of this campaign, but we’re also incredibly proud of what it represents.

‘This year the industry has faced huge challenges, and throughout we have been committed to providing support in every way we can; both financially and by providing the tools required to adapt to a rapidly evolving retail landscape.

‘We’ve also worked hard to drive awareness that the industry is open amongst the millions of people that know and trust our brand and is ready to meet their individual car buying needs.

‘This campaign is part of that commitment, and we hope it will make a real difference for our retailer partners throughout 2021 and in particular, help give them the very best start to the new year.’