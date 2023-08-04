New van market grows for seventh month in a row

The number of LCVs registered in the UK went up by just over 44 per cent to 26,990 units in July – the seventh consecutive month of growth.

That’s according to the latest year-on-year figures released today by the SMMT, which also shows that in the best July since 2020, when 27,701 units were registered, the figures were also up 4.4 per cent versus pre-pandemic July 2019’s total of 25,862.

The trade body attributed the increase to rising demand for new vans, pickups and 4x4s as well as the easing of supply chain issues that had constrained production.

Demand for zero-emission work horses continued to grow, with battery-electric vans (BEVs) soaring by 94.6 per cent to 1,489 units and a 5.5 per cent market share – up from 4.1 per cent last year.

A total of 10,292 BEVs have been registered so far in 2023 – an increase of 16.1 per cent year on year.

However, market share dipped slightly from 5.4 per cent to 5.2 per cent in the year to date at 18,722 units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said today: ‘Following a solid first half, van sales have enjoyed an extremely positive month, beating even pre-pandemic levels.

‘The challenge now is to deliver even greater EV uptake, which requires urgent action to reduce soaring energy costs and increase the provision of dedicated van charging infrastructure to bolster operator confidence and meet the unique needs of this sector.

‘These are vital hurdles to overcome, more so given that next year will see a ZEV mandate with minimum sales targets for every brand.’

The SMMT updated its market outlook today, predicting LCV registrations to rise by 16.1 per cent to 328,000 units this year – up 0.6 per cent on its earlier figure of 326,000.

However, deliveries for 2024 have been trimmed by 5.2 per cent to 329,000.

The SMMT said that while semiconductor shortages had eased, operators continueed to face challenging operating conditions, including rising energy and operational costs plus few incentives.

The anticipated BEV share has also been trimmed slightly from 7.4 per cent to 7.1 per cent for this year.

However, in 2024 BEVs are still expected to comprise 11.2 per cent of all registrations.

The best-selling LCV last month was the Ford Transit at 2,598 units, with the Ford Transit Custom just four units behind it at 2,594.

In third place was the Vauxhall Vivaro (1,974), followed by the Volkswagen Transporter (1,738), Renault Trafic (1,239), Citroen Relay (1,130), Ford Ranger (1,010), Peugeot Partner (988), Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (944) and Renault Master (908).