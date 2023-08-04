New car registrations up more than 25 per cent in July, completing one full year of sales growth

The new car market has recorded a full year of growth as registrations were up again in July.

Preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed new car registrations were up by more than 25 per cent in July compared with the same month last year.

July was the 12th consecutive monthly year-on-year increase, as carmakers enjoyed ever improving component supplies.

The preliminary figures showed battery electric vehicles (BEVs) snapped up 16 per cent of registrations in July.

That figure will rise to 23 per cent across all of 2024, predicted the SMMT.

Earlier this week, prime minister Rishi Sunak stated the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 remains government policy.

Responding to the SMMT’s figures, Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Despite healthy electric registrations in July, consumer interest in EVs was flat last month according to Auto Trader advert views.

‘That’s a disappointing but reliable indicator of where sales are heading, and not sufficient in what should be a period of rapid growth in adoption.

‘Given the recent headlines on the 2030 ban, this isn’t surprising.

‘Our political leaders are swayed by siren voices saying that abandoning green policies is the solution to our problems.

‘That’s a dangerous path to go down and those voices both underestimate what can be achieved and further harm the mass adoption of EVs vehicles by spreading uncertainty and confusion.’

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said it is witnessing lower consumer demand for new EVs, though.

‘While electric car registrations continue to increase, the majority of the growth is in the fleet and company car markets, where big government incentives for going electric remain in place.

‘Our own data suggests that interest in electric cars among private buyers has actually waned in the last 12 months, with this due to the rising cost of living and concerns around range and charging availability,’ he said.

‘Manufacturers have responded by significantly increasing electric car discounts since the start of the year.

‘But as EV uptake increases, so must the availability of public charging infrastructure, which is still lacking in many areas of the UK.’

Final new car registration figures for July will be announced by the SMMT at 9am today (Aug 4).