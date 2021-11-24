Log in
New Vauxhall Plug & Go offer lets dealers give electric buyers big incentives

  • Free package includes home charge unit and roadside assistance
  • Offer is available across all PHEVs and EVs
  • Vauxhall aims to be 100 per cent electric by 2028

Dealers selling new Vauxhall plug-in hybrid or electric models can now offer customers a free package designed to make the brand’s electrified cars and vans more enticing.

Plug & Go’s benefits include a free home charge unit plus free public charging subscription.

Buyers will be given the choice of a free PodPoint Solo 3 or Hive EV charging unit worth about £800, which also comes with free installation.

On top of home charging, the offer also covers public charging with free access to BP Pulse for six months.

This gives EV owners access to free charging at some locations and reduced prices at others. The subscription fee is currently £7.85 per month for new customers.

Eight-year roadside help is included as well, with home service, relay and European assistance.

There’s also an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, which can be transferred to new owners if the vehicle is sold.

It’s a guarantee that the battery will retain at least 70 per cent of its capacity over the course of the warranty period.

Finally, free servicing is also included for all PHEV and EV models.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall Motors, said: ‘Vauxhall is helping to move Britain into the electric era with our Plug & Go offer that aims to remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplify the EV ownership experience.

‘Switching to electric is now an even better choice for Vauxhall customers. with an easy, all-in-one package covering home and public charging, warranty, roadside assistance and servicing.

‘Vauxhall is committed to making electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle ownership as simple as possible, as we continue to progress towards becoming a 100 per cent electric brand by 2028.’

Plug and Go is available across the firm’s PHEV and EV range on models such as the Mokka-e, Grandland PHEV and Movano-e.

