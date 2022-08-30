New Volvo and Polestar dealership in Hertfordshire given green light by planners

Building work is due to begin on a new Volvo and Polestar dealership in Hertfordshire after planners gave proposals the green light.

Permission has been granted to develop a site in Elstree which will see an abandoned warehouse transformed into state-of-the-art premises.

In a development that will create around 80 new jobs, the site will include a showroom as well as a workshop to provide MOT services.

There will also be both valeting and office space, as well as 154 car parking spaces in total.

The designs were unanimously approved at a meeting of Hertsmere Borough Council’s planning committee on August 18.

Despite being given the go-ahead, concerns were raised by councillors about the impact the new dealership would have on the surrounding area.

Conservative councillor Seamus Quilty said it would be a ‘real problem’ if transporters ended up blocking an outside road when dropping off vehicles, the Watford Observer reports.

His Tory colleague, David Lambert, also called for solar panels to be installed on the roof, supported by the Lib Dems’ Jerry Evans and Labour’s Christian Gray.

The council is now set to push for the panels to be added to the designs, in keeping with Polestar’s eco credentials.

The new site, at Unit 100 Centennial Park, Elstree, is likely to open next year.