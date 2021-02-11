Nissan has now sold one million of its popular crossovers since the Qashqai first went on sale in the UK in 2007.

The combined sales of both generations of Qashqai, Juke and the current generation X-Trail have collectively reached and have since passed the one million total.

To celebrate the occasion Nissan wrapped all of the models included in the sales milestone in platinum.

Nissan has been market leader in the segment since it created it with the first generation of Qashqai.

In 2019, the B-SUV and C-SUV segments were up 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively on 2018, in a market that overall was down 5 per cent year-on-year

Crossovers will continue to be an important part of the brand’s identity in the UK, with the next generation of Qashqai about to launch.

Managing Director at Nissan Motor GB Andrew Humberstone said: ‘We are thrilled to have reached this unprecedented sales milestone and wish to express sincere gratitude to our customers for putting their trust and loyalty in the quality of Nissan’s vehicles.

‘Quite simply, if you are thinking of buying a crossover you will not find another brand that has even close to the number of happy customers as Nissan.

‘We’re the market leaders in this segment because we put our customers first – in the design and engineering of our vehicles, but also in the purchasing and ownership experience.’

He added: ‘As a brand Nissan is always looking to our future and ensuring we exceed both the demands and desires of our customers.

‘We launched the next generation Nissan Juke at the end of 2019 and in July 2020 we unveiled Ariya, our first all-electric crossover.

‘The next generation of Qashqai will also be with us very soon featuring two electrified powertrains that will reinforce its benchmark position in the segment.

‘We have the best for our customers today, but we will also have the best for them tomorrow.’