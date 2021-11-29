Log in

Nissan GB appoints Csaba Vincze as its new fleet director

  • Csaba Vincze takes up the role of fleet director at Nissan GB
  • Held various positions across Nissan’s regions and is a familiar face to UK dealer network
  • Vincze replaces Peter McDonald who left carmaker in September

Nissan GB has appointed Csaba Vincze as its new fleet director.

Previously head of the MD office in the UK and a member of the management committee, Vincze comes to the new role after having spent many years with the Japanese carmaker.

In the past, he’s held various senior management positions in Nissan’s Central and Eastern European region, leading its sales department and being product and fleet manager for LCVs.

Nissan also said Vincze has spent several years interacting with its UK dealer network.

The carmaker said Vincze joins at an exciting time as it readies the launch of the Ariya electric SUV and Townstar electric van.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Csaba Vincze to his new role at NMGB where he will continue to strengthen our position as a leading player in the transformation of UK vehicle fleets.

‘With so many fantastic, electrified new products due to be launched in the coming months, including cars and commercial vehicles, we can be confident that Nissan will remain a trusted partner to businesses looking to reduce their fleet carbon footprint.’

Vincze replaces previous fleet director Peter McDonald who left the company in September and joined Ohme as mobility director.

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

