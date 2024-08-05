Nissan GB names Bryan Curtis as new fleet director as Marco Capozzoli leaves business

Nissan GB has named its new fleet director – Bryan Curtis.

Curtis was previously Nissan’s national sales performance manager and will report to sales director Michael Auliar.

He takes over from Marco Capozzoli who has left the business to pursue other opportunities.

Auliar said: ‘We would like to thank Bryan for his exceptional leadership of the Sales Performance Management team over the past three-and-a-half years.

‘During this time, he and the team have dealt capably with a wide range of external conditions and challenges. We wish him every success in his new role.’

Curtis said: ‘I’m delighted to take the reins as Nissan GB’s new fleet director. With a recently-launched range of award-winning electrified vehicles, including the fully electric Ariya coupe crossover, and Townstar compact van, these continue to be exciting times for our brand.

‘We have a long and proud record in the development and manufacture of EVs, stretching back to the launch of Leaf, the first mass-market electric car, almost 15 years ago, and we are investing £3bn in three new models, battery production and infrastructure here in the UK.

‘This means we have the experience and expertise necessary to help businesses and public sector organisations who are looking to cut their carbon footprints and transition to zero-emission fleets.’

He added: ‘I look forward to this exciting challenge and will work tirelessly to help our customers embrace the electrified era.’