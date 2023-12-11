Nissan Juke – Used Small Car 2023

Judges have voted the Nissan Juke as the Used Small Car of 2023.

The British-built crossover sealed the win in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023, beating similar tiny but tenacious competition.

The judging panel gave the second-generation Juke model the nod due to its funky styling, uplift in quality, and improved driving manners.

The car’s appeal among used car buyers was also taken into account – a quality that gave the Juke extra marks.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Used car dealers love the Juke as there’s always a customer for one – it’s a small car that has a certain x-factor that buyers love.

‘The second generation model added a lot more substance to the original car’s daring design, such as a roomier interior, thereby making it an easier car to sell.

‘Making a small car desirable is an easy thing to do, but making one that appeals to the used car buyer is tough. The Juke succeeds at both – and that’s impressive.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘The Nissan Juke broke new ground when it launched – it looked like nothing else on the road, and you can still say the same now! Some funky designs age badly, but not the Juke’s.

‘Not only do I like the way the Juke looks but, as a used car dealer, I love the variety that’s available – there are loads of trim levels and special editions.

‘It’s easy to park, cost-efficient to run and looks good on any used car dealer’s forecourt. It’s a real winner in my book.’

Collecting the award, Alice Nicholls, product section manager at Nissan GB, said: ‘It feels brilliant to win.

‘Having worked for Nissan for quite a while now, it is such an honour to come and collect it for all my colleagues.

‘I think Juke has always been a standout product. Although it was originally quite polarising, we now find it appeals to a lot of the market and we get so many good comments about the design.

‘We had a lot of product launches in 2022 so 2023 has just been about embedding those vehicles, getting customers to know them and getting them on sale.

‘It has been another successful year for us and we’re really excited for our future at Nissan.’

Picture caption: Alice Nicholls, and the Nissan GB team, collects the trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer