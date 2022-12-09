Nissan – Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year Winner 2022

Japanese carmaker Nissan took home the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

It’s an award that’s highly fought over every year by car manufacturers, as by winning the trophy it shows their used car offering delivers peace of mind for both dealers and customers alike.

Judges were looking for evidence of a decent warranty, breakdown cover, a comprehensive check of the used cars before sale and a website that was easy to navigate.

Taking the highly commended places were Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, but it was Nissan which triumphed.

The judging panel said Nissan’s Approved Used Car scheme was ‘excellent’ and is backed up by a fleet of cars that used car buyers just can’t get enough of.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘This award is one of the most keenly contested every year by manufacturers, as taking the spoils gives brands huge clout in a highly competitive arena.

‘The judges were looking for a manufacturer that prioritises giving clear assistance to consumers, but at the same time delivers great back-up and support to dealers. Huge congratulations to Nissan on this well deserved success.’

On collecting the trophy at the glittering awards night, Gary Huggett, head of used cars & RV management, Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘This feels great. It is always good to be acknowledged by peers and Car Dealer.

‘It’s been a hard, tough year for all of us so this recognition is fantastic.

‘I think we have a consistent focus on our customer and work very closely with our dealer network and that is what has really helped us win.

‘Our dealer network does a fantastic job for us and this is as much for them as it is for us.’

Speaking after the awards night, Michael Auliar, Nissan Motor GB sales director, said: ‘Throughout 2022, we have brought lots of exciting new product to market but used cars are an incredibly important part of our offer and thousands of our valued customers choose a used car from Nissan every year.

‘We are thrilled to have picked up this trophy at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards and are proud to deliver the best manufacturer used car scheme in the UK.’

Pictured, from left to right: Adam Head (Auto Protect’s head of northern sales team, sales director core division), Gary Huggett and David Ardern from Nissan Motor GB, and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below