Norwich Audi submits planning application for building extension

Norwich Audi has submitted plans to expand its dealership in the Meridian Business Park near the A47.

The plans reveal a large extension to the rear of the building, adding to both the existing showroom and workshop.

The development, if approved, will also add a new entrance and exit for vehicles to the building.

The dealership says will help it expand its servicing and valeting services, according to Norwich Evening News.

The extension features two car washing bays, three drying bays, eight new parking bays, a tool store, plant room and bin storage.

Norwich Audi, which boasts a large curved building, previously went under a renovation in 2015 to meet new Audi standards.

The dealership is part of US based Group 1 Automotive in the UK, who reported earlier this year that it will be cutting 10% of its workforce in the UK.

Despite this news, it did announce that revenues from UK sales teams was up in its latest group accounts.

Norwich Audi was previously part of Robinsons Motor Group who sold the site to Group 1 in 2021.

Image credit: Google Maps/Norwich Audi