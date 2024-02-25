Log in
Group 1 Norwich Audi Google Street ViewGroup 1 Norwich Audi Google Street View

News

Norwich Audi submits planning application for building extension

  • Norwich Audi has applied for permission to extend its current dealership
  • The plans reveal an expanded workshop, showroom and valeting area
  • It says this will help it grow its workshop and valeting services
Advert

Time 8:44 am, February 25, 2024

Norwich Audi has submitted plans to expand its dealership in the Meridian Business Park near the A47.

The plans reveal a large extension to the rear of the building, adding to both the existing showroom and workshop.

The development, if approved, will also add a new entrance and exit for vehicles to the building.

Advert

The dealership says will help it expand its servicing and valeting services, according to Norwich Evening News.

The extension features two car washing bays, three drying bays, eight new parking bays, a tool store, plant room and bin storage.

Norwich Audi, which boasts a large curved building, previously went under a renovation in 2015 to meet new Audi standards.

Advert

The dealership is part of US based Group 1 Automotive in the UK, who reported earlier this year that it will be cutting 10% of its workforce in the UK.

Despite this news, it did announce that revenues from UK sales teams was up in its latest group accounts.

Norwich Audi was previously part of Robinsons Motor Group who sold the site to Group 1 in 2021.

Image credit: Google Maps/Norwich Audi

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108