Nov 3: Gov faces potential legal action over migrant crisis; Biggest interest rate rise since 1989; Diesel prices rocket; Style Edition Porsches

Braverman under pressure to fix migrant crisis as legal threat looms

The embattled home secretary is under mounting pressure to get a handle on the migrant crisis as the government faces potential legal action over an asylum centre with conditions branded ‘dire’ by senior MPs.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick estimated about 3,500 people remained at the Manston facility in Kent on Wednesday night – despite its maximum capacity of 1,600 – as his boss faced questions over what will be done to address overcrowding at the site, as well as small boat crossings in general.

Suella Braverman was also under fire from the prime minister of Albania, who accused Britain of becoming like a ‘madhouse’ with a culture of ‘finding scapegoats’ during a migration crisis where ‘failed policies’ are to blame.

Mortgages could spike again as interest rates set for biggest rise since 1980s

The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s on Thursday as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households.

In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.

The consequential decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 2.25 per cent currently to three per cent, the highest since 2008 – mortgages are decided against this rate. If – as expected – the Bank raises interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, it would be the biggest single increase since 1989.

Emergency response to Manchester Arena bombing to be examined in new report

A report examining the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing and whether any inadequacies contributed to individual deaths will be published on Thursday.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured in a suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Thursday’s report by Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders will also focus on the experience on the fateful night of each of those who died.

Home secretary told Kent is at ‘breaking point’ over migrant crisis

Suella Braverman has been warned by council chiefs that Kent is at ‘breaking point’ as a result of the migrant crisis, with the potential for disorder at an overcrowded processing facility and the risk of far-right violence.

In the letter to the Home Secretary, the leaders of 14 authorities including Kent County Council and Medway called on the government to stop using the county as an ‘easy fix for what is a national, strategic issue,’ claiming they were under disproportionate pressure because of their location.

‘The situation at Manston is critical,’ the local authority chiefs said, with tension among the detainees and outbreaks of diseases including coronavirus, scabies and diphtheria. ‘We now have approaching 4,000 service users contained within segregated marquees as we approach the coldest months of the year, some having been on roll mats for over a month.’

Porsche adds new Style Edition to 718 range

Porsche has introduced a striking new Style Edition to its 718 Cayman and Boxster models.

Set apart from the rest of the range through its Rubystar Neo exterior colour – which harks back to the 964-generation 911 Carrera RS – the Style Edition incorporates 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and black sport tailpipes. The Porsche name is emblazoned at the back in high-gloss silver, too.

Buyers opting for the 718 Style Edition can choose from one of two no-cost packages – one white and one black. Both feature decorative stripes on the luggage compartment lid at the front, as well as decorative lettering running along the side of the car. There are also black and white high-gloss paint finishes for the wheels, while on the inside, there are illuminated door sills and the Porsche crest is applied to the headrests.

Oxford Street Christmas lights are on – but for shorter time amid energy crisis

London’s annual Christmas lights display has been switched on – but will illuminate Oxford Street for reduced hours this year amid the ongoing energy crisis.

Energy consumption will be cut by two-thirds in comparison to last year, according to the New West End Company.

The lights will be on from 3-11pm this festive season, compared to 24/7 last year. Oxford Street’s Christmas stars are this year comprised of 300,000 LED lights made from recycled polymer, which the New West End Company said are 75 per cent more energy efficient than standard bulbs.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Diesel rocketed by 10p per litre in October

Owners of diesel vehicles have been hit by the third biggest monthly rise in fuel prices on record.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts rose by more than 10p per litre in October. This added more than £5 to the cost of filling a typical 55 litre family car.

Diesel started the month at 180.4p per litre and ended it at 190.5p per litre. The average price of petrol rose by nearly 4p per litre last month, from 162.7p to 166.4p.

Mars Wrigley to trial removal of Bounty bars from Celebrations chocolate tubs

Mars Wrigley is to remove Bounty bars from its Celebrations chocolate tubs in a pre-Christmas trial after finding 39% of consumers want the coconut-flavoured treats banished for good.

Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new “No Bounty” alternative until December 18. The limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing Bounty bars.

Mars Wrigley said its own research of 2,000 Britons aged between 18 and 65 suggested that 18 per cent would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars were left in the tub, while 58 per cent believed it would lead to a family argument.

Weather outlook

The south-east will see lingering heavy rain today before clearing later in the afternoon, reports BBC Weather. Sunny spells and blustery showers for most today.

Dry and clear for many tonight, but there will be blustery showers for Wales and the south of England.