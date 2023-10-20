Oct 20: Woman killed in Storm Babet; Labour win by-elections; Pothole fury; New Peugeot 208

Woman dies after being swept into river during Storm Babet weather warning

A 57-year-old woman has died after being swept into a river in Angus in Scotland as Storm Babet batters the country.

Police Scotland said the woman’s body was recovered on Thursday afternoon at Water of Lee, Glen Esk, where a red weather alert for heavy rain is currently in place.

It comes as thousands more were left without power and facing flooding from “unprecedented” amounts of rain in east Scotland, while Babet is set to spread into northern and eastern England on Friday.

Labour ‘redraw political map’ with double by-election blow to Rishi Sunak

Labour has dealt a double by-election blow to Rishi Sunak by overturning huge Tory majorities in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire.

Sir Keir Starmer claimed Labour was ‘redrawing the political map’ by taking seats which had been comfortably Conservative ahead of the general election expected next year.

In Tamworth, Labour’s Sarah Edwards defeated Tory Andrew Cooper by a majority of 1,316.

Government advisers called Sunak ‘Dr Death’ during pandemic, Covid inquiry told

Government advisers referred to Rishi Sunak as ‘Dr Death’ during the pandemic, WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed.

The inquiry also heard that putting the country into full lockdown to mitigate the impact of the virus was a ‘necessary evil’.

The correspondence between epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds and Professor Dame Angela McLean – now chief scientific adviser to the government – took place during a meeting in September 2020.

Anger at pothole-plagued local roads hits eight-year high

Drivers’ anger at the condition of local roads has reached an eight-year high, with a third of drivers swerving to avoid a pothole, a new survey suggests.

Some 49 per cent of respondents to a poll of 2,583 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC said the issue was their biggest motoring concern.

This is the highest proportion recorded in the annual survey since the motoring services company began asking drivers for their views on the state of local roads in 2015.

Consumer confidence plunges in run-up to festive season