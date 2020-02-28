Oodle Car Finance teams up with G3 Remarketing for vehicle disposal

G3 REMARKETING has today announced that Oodle Car Finance will join the growing number of finance vendors to utilise their auction lanes to dispose of vehicles in 2020.

Established in 2015, Oodle Car Finance has funded over £660million of car finance to more than 50,000 UK customers.

Oodle has grown significantly over the last 12 months and their success has now been recognised within the industry as they were voted the European Independent Lessor of the Year at the IAFN 2019 awards.

Challenging the ‘big is better’ convention in the remarketing sector, G3 Remarketing is now established as the go-to specialists for motor finance houses like Oodle.

G3 operates 30 strategic drop-off locations across the UK utilised for voluntary termination and voluntary surrender of vehicles by customers and repossession agents, all with effective onward movement to G3’s Leeds auction centre.

G3 Remarketing’s joint director Matt Dale said: ‘We’re delighted to work with Oodle and the Shoosmiths team on this opportunity. It’s a huge testament to our recent successes to see that another established finance house views our network of G3 locations and large buyer base as a good fit for their business.

‘We have ambitious growth plans have for 2020 with the development of a new purpose-built remarketing centre and it’s encouraging that we can attract key vendors like Oodle to join us on our exciting journey.’

Jasmine Meynen, head of recoveries & asset disposal at Oodle, said: ‘The physical and digital sales calendar coupled with their expertise in the motor finance space and nationwide collection network, puts G3 in prime position to maximise the sale values on our returning assets and we look forward to developing the relationship further.’

G3 Remarketing is centrally located in Leeds, West Yorkshire, holding 14 online and in-hall vehicle auctions each month with over 2,500 vehicles on offer. Their vendor roster includes many of the UK’s largest finance houses and fleet providers.

