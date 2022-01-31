Log in
Opel-Vauxhall appoints new sales and marketing chief as industry veteran Stephen Norman retires

  • Opel-Vauxhall has handed its head of sales and marketing role to Florian Huettl
  • Huettl replaces Stephen Norman to has elected to retire
  • Opel boss thanks Norman for his ‘invaluable contribution’

Opel-Vauxhall has appointed Florian Huettl as its new head of sales and marketing after Stephen Norman is retiring.

Huettl has held senior roles at Stellantis and Renault Group and has been in the automotive industry for 20 years. He takes up the position on March 1.

He’ll replace industry veteran Stephen Norman who, according to Opel-Vauhxall, has ‘asked to retire’.

Norman moved to the role of head of sales and marketing at Opel-Vauxhall in February last year.

Prior to this, he was managing director of Vauxhall Motors for three years – a position handed to Paul Willcox.

Norman has clocked up over 45 years of service in the motor industry with spells at Groupe PSA, Renault, Fiat, Volkswagen and then Opel-Vauxhall.

Stephen Norman

Stephen Norman

Opel-Vauxhall has also announced the appointment of Tobias Gubitz as its head of product & pricing.

Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz said: ‘I am really looking forward to working with Florian Huettl who is a sales and marketing expert with strong international experience.

‘Together, we will continue to strengthen the Opel and Vauxhall brands and our business.’

Commenting on Norman’s decision to retire, Hochgeschurtz said: ‘Steve’s experience in automotive sales and marketing is second to none.

‘On behalf of the entire Opel team, I would like to thank him cordially for all his invaluable contribution – especially in terms of profiling the brand, driving our internationalisation and market share growth.’

