This is one of our special Used Car Awards as it’s handed to a company or person who has achieved something truly outstanding.

Our winner has certainly managed to achieve that. Trade 2 Trade is a firm that hasn’t been around very long, but has already managed to make huge waves in the industry.

It is a clever app that is designed to connect used car sellers with buyers in the motor trade and the founders have worked tirelessly to make it a success.

Trade 2 Trade started life as a Facebook page back in 2018 and since then has spawned an app that has helped car dealers find used car stock at a time when they’ve needed it most.

Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer caught up with founders James Vaughan and Ben Mitchell to chat about the win.

Mitchell said: ‘I’m really pleased. A lot of effort went into the app and we wanted it to be just right. It had to do everything we wanted it to do before we would even consider launching it and it has got better ever since.’

The company has achieved double success this year as it won a Car Dealer Power award back in the autumn when car dealers voted it the best trade to trade platform.

‘It’s really nice to be acknowledged, because it has been a tough year for everybody and it’s nice to be recognised for what we’ve achieved,’ added Mitchell.

Vaughan added: ‘We were ready to launch and then lockdown hit. We didn’t know what to do, so it has been a tough year.’

Mitchell said he was delighted the judges and the users of the app loved the app and said there was a real ‘community feel’ to the business.

‘We have direct communication with the members and we are on there to help one another so we’re really proud not just to run it, but also be a part of it,’ added Mitchell.

Awards host Mike Brewer offered his congratulations for a ‘superb achievement’ and said it was ‘astonishing’ they had picked up two awards in one year and testament to the hard work they had put in.

