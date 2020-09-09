In a new move to spark the uptake of electric vehicles, parking spaces could be painted green the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps announced local authorities could be advised on methods to highlight EV-only parking spaces, which could include painting them in green.

Other potential measures to get people buying electric cars include more charging points at places like supermarkets, and developing batteries that can recharge in as little as six minutes.

The green parking spaces announcement follows the news that electric vehicles will receive a green stripe on their number plates.

Last week, Nissan dealers showed off what the plates will look like as they’re rolled out this autumn (pictured).

Speaking of the new proposals, Shapps said: ‘Whether you’re taking a trip with the family or commuting to work, with the wide range of models at competitive prices it is now more cost-effective and convenient than ever to drive and charge an electric vehicle.

‘This, together with our continued support for R&D (research and development), will see talented UK-based SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) flourish, as well as more than 6,000 skilled jobs created up and down the country.

‘This is why, on the world’s first ever day dedicated to celebrating electric vehicles, I’m delighted to announce our unwavering support for a cleaner, greener transport future.’

An AA poll recently found half of all drivers are considering buying an electric model when they next come to purchase a car.

The survey of more than 17,000 AA members also showed, however, that drivers’ biggest problems with electric cars were still around price and the UK’s charging infrastructure.

That’s a statement that’s backed up the RAC, too.

Spokesman Rod Dennis said: ‘Drivers continue to tell us that the biggest barrier to them opting for an electric car over one fuelled by petrol or diesel is the upfront cost.

‘There is a genuine interest among drivers to go electric, but to take that leap of faith the Government might need some bolder fiscal action to nudge them across the zero-emission line.’

On Tuesday, car maker Ford called for the creation of a ‘Minister for Electrification’ after publishing research suggesting there is widespread confusion around EVs – as reported by Car Dealer.

