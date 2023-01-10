Pendragon gets go-ahead for showroom on former Taggarts site

Pendragon has won permission to put up a dealership on a derelict Taggarts site.

As reported by Car Dealer, Unwin Jones Partnership had applied to North Lanarkshire Council on behalf of Pendragon to bulldoze the ex-showroom at 528-540 Windmillhill Street, Motherwell, and build a new dealership there.

A resident subsequently raised concerns about more traffic but that didn’t deter the council, reported the Daily Record.

Case officer Ann McGregor was quoted as saying: ‘The continued use of the site for car vehicle sales will give rise to regular vehicle trips and deliveries via car transporters.

‘However, it is considered that trips will be spread throughout the day and that the impact on the local road network will be negligible as a result.

‘The building is considerably smaller in scale than the combined footprint of all existing buildings on site, which occupy an approximate area of 3,010 square metres.’

She added: ‘The buildings have been vacant for a period in excess of four years.’

The development will include ancillary display bays plus valeting facilities, according to an earlier report by the Glasgow Times.

Parking spaces on the site will also be expanded from 150 to 246.

Taggarts was bought by Lookers in February 2003 – a move that took the retail chain, whose brands include Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore, north of the border for the first time.

Pictured via Google Street View is the derelict Taggarts site in Motherwell as it was in September 2021

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.