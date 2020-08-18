Pendragon has been given the green light to build a multi-million-pound Porsche dealership and service centre at Edwalton in Nottinghamshire.

The development will replace the motor retailer’s current Porsche showroom a few miles away and north of the Trent on the Riverside Retail Park.

It could also mean a 25 per cent jobs boost, with 10 roles possibly created to join the 40 Riverside dealership staff members who are expected to transfer there.

Pendragon, which operates the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw brands, bought the land in 2019 and applied to Rushcliffe Borough Council for permission at the start of 2020, saying:

‘The Porsche dealership will be a gateway feature for the area and will be the source of a positive multiplier effect for other prestigious and leading brands and businesses who will want to enjoy the associative benefits of location in the area once the Porsche dealership is established.’

Approval was granted by the planning committee last Thursday (Aug 13), following the recommendation of planning officers, who said: ‘The development represents investment into what has become a dormant site within a strategic development allocation and could serve as a catalyst for continued investment and growth within the area.

‘The mixed range of employment opportunities this scheme provides are welcomed and are obtainable by both the surrounding residents and the populous further afield due to a range of public transport interchanges and the commercial parade, with its greater flexibility of uses, will provide much need local facilities.

‘Overall, the scheme, subject to compliance with the proposed conditions, is considered to satisfy the three pillars of sustainability.’

It isn’t known yet when work will start on the new showroom and service centre or when they will open, but they will form part of a wider redevelopment of the area that could include a care home being built.

Artist’s impressions by Unwin Jones Partnership