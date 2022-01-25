Peter Vardy to rent cars and vans to businesses

The Peter Vardy Group is to launch a vehicle rental service for businesses.

Peter Vardy FlexAuto will provide a wide range of makes and models from cars to vans, with the aim of giving businesses the chance to control and cut fleet costs, said the company.

Due to open on February 1, it will see a team of experts with a combined industry experience of 85 years offering advice and guidance on making the most of fleets, maintenance schedules and savings across a vehicle’s entire life.

Peter Vardy, which has 15 dealerships across Scotland, says the new service will give businesses cost transparency for a monthly rental fee.

The vehicles will always be no older than three years, with flexibility for customers’ changing requirements and no minimum rental period.

Peter Vardy Group operations director Derek Longmuir, pictured, who will be in charge of the new division, said: ‘This is a whole new venture which will complement the Peter Vardy vision of “Mobility for Everyone”.

‘We believe business owners and directors, faced with ever-rising transport costs, will welcome long- and short-term vehicle solutions from a family business with an established reputation for being trusted, transparent and customer-focused.

‘The new FlexAuto service will have the capability to rent vehicles UK-wide, with coverage and service partners throughout the country.’