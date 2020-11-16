Peugeot dealers will be able to sell the revised 308 from £21,310 when it arrives in showrooms ‘imminently’.

Offered in hatchback and estate body styles, the new 308’s key selling points include its improved levels of in-car technology and range of petrol and diesel engines.

All variants of the 308 now feature Peugeot’s Digital i-Cockpit system – consisting of a 10-inch head-up instrument panel – as standard.

Additionally, a 9.7-inch high-definition colour touchscreen comes fitted in all cars throughout the updated 308 range. This allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On top of the model’s in-car tech, it’s available with a range of driver assistance systems – active lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking to name but a few.

Engine options buyers can choose from consist of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

The pair are being sold in a series of power outputs and come mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox – the latter is only available on higher-powered variants.

A turbocharged 1.6-litre engine with 256bhp and 340Nm of torque is featured in the range-topping Peugeot 308 GTi. This performance variant has a 0-60mph time of six seconds and is priced from £31,985.

The new 308 hatchback and estate also boast new optional 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a vibrant new exterior colour named Vertigo Blue.

Buyers can also spec a Black Pack on GT Premium trim levels. This optional extra adds gloss black elements across the vehicle and 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black.