Plans for car showroom at Wolverhampton furniture store finally approved after council ignores advice

A planning authority has ignored official advice and given the green light to controversial plans to turn a disused furniture store into a car showroom.

City of Wolverhampton Council approved the proposals for the the former home of Ash Beds Direct despite its head of planning, Stephen Alexander, recommending that they be turned down.

The plans, by local businesswoman Zahira Bibi, had already been rejected twice in September and January, and a similar outcome had been expected this time around.

However, the planning committee voted in favour of the change of use, despite concerns over noise from local residents and councillors.

Subject to conditions regarding the installation of ventilation facilities and an electric vehicle charging point, work can now begin on turning the site into a showroom for the sale of new and used cars bought at auction, the Birmingham Mail reports.

During a planning meeting held on Tuesday (Nov 15), Richard Taylor, the agent for the application, told the committee that ‘misconceptions’ had stopped the proposals being approved in the past.

He said: ‘In essence, the use that we are proposing is similar to retail use. The only difference is that vehicles are on sale and not groceries. There has been a misconception previously that we are trying to create a car lot and that is not the case.

‘We will not use the car park at the front other than for its current use, which is as a shared car park for public use. With regard to the effect on neighbours, we don’t consider it to be as onerous as it has been portrayed.

‘There are existing uses on the site – a pizza delivery/takeaway, an off-licence/newsagents and a grocery store – which we consider more onerous than what we are putting forward.

‘We don’t believe there is going to be any noise pollution or odour pollution. Regarding hours of use, it will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays 10am to 4pm, and closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.’

He added: ‘There was also some misconception about staffing levels, but there will only be one person in the showroom and one part-time member of staff who will be driving the vehicles to the site.

‘We will not be using large transporters as these cars are drivable. If there is any servicing required that will be done away from the site. Also, there will be no cleaning of the vehicles on the site.

‘In conclusion, the applicant has undertaken a significant spend on improving the appearance of this building.’

In the final vote, seven councillors backed the plans with one voting against them and a further three abstaining.

Local Labour councillors Lynne Moran, Obaida Ahmed and Qaiser Azeem all previously submitted written objections but were overruled.