Polestar grows footprint with opening of fifth Space in UK

Polestar has opened its fifth ‘Space’ in the UK.

Located at Cribbs Mall in Cribbs Causeway, north of Bristol, the Space will be operated by Waylands Automotive.

Polestar said the new facility will share the same look and feel of its other Spaces with a minimalist design, test drive opportunities and non-commissioned product specialists.

Polestar already has Spaces in Westfield London, Solihull and Manchester, and opened a new site in Battersea as well as a new HQ at Bicester Heritage late last year.

The company intends each Space to ‘become part of a network and foster a community, hosting talks and exhibitions, from design and architecture to technology and of course automotive’, it said.

The Swedish electric performance brand’s UK representation will swell to six locations later this year, as Lookers is set to convert a former Argos store in Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow to a new Polestar Space.

The opening of the Glasgow Space will double its Polestar’s footprint from three to six sites in 12 months.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: ‘We continue to change the face of the traditional automotive retail model with our direct to consumer digital-first approach and our Bristol Space will feature the same state-of-the-art minimalist design and allow our customers, not us, to define and shape the experience they have with Polestar. With no sales pressure, an intimate environment and cutting-edge technology we continue to put the fun back into buying a car.’

He added: ‘As a city committed to a sustainable future, choosing Bristol as the destination for our next Polestar Space was a no-brainer. The Space in Cribbs Mall is located in a pivotal retail destination in the south west making it easier than ever for customers to interact with the brand.’

