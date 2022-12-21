Polestar UK opens headquarters at Bicester Heritage

Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar has opened its first UK commercial headquarters at Bicester Heritage – with a showroom to follow.

A Polestar Space will open in the two-storey building next month, with customers having to make viewing appointments.

Customer care, sales, operations, marketing and communications are all operating from the upper-floor head office.

The ground-floor Space – Polestar’s term for a showroom – will allow people to test-drive the EVs, with Polestar specialists on hand as well.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: ‘With the opening of our first UK commercial head office, Polestar is demonstrating the importance of the market to its growth globally.

‘With more than 11,000 Polestar cars now on our roads, this also reflects the rate of pure-EV adoption increasing enormously in the UK.’

He added: ‘Bicester Heritage’s approach really resonates with Polestar as an enthusiast brand, and we expect we will fit in well with the other fantastic brands already on site.

‘We will be an open and welcoming head office and we look forward to meeting Bicester Heritage visitors, as well as existing and future Polestar customers over the coming months.’

Daniel Geoghegan, CEO of Bicester Motion, which incorporates Bicester Heritage, said: ‘Polestar have a truly unique ethos when it comes to delivering a product for consumers that is both innovative and exciting.

‘We are thrilled to have them here at Bicester Heritage and as a part of our Bicester Motion journey.’

Polestar aims to sell 290,000 vehicles worldwide by 2025.

Watch our Car Dealer Live interview with Jonathan Goodman below: