Police investigating after We Buy Any Car dealership smashed up by yobs in failed burglary attempt

  • We Buy Any Car dealership in Coventry targeted by thieves
  • Yobs smashed through a door and ransacked office space as they searched for keys and cash
  • Police investigating after Audi has its window smashed in failed burglary

Time 8:53 am, June 27, 2022

Police are hunting for a gang of thieves who smashed up a We Buy Any Car dealership in a failed burglary attempt.

Yobs smashed down a door and ransacked office space as they desperately searched for cash and car keys at the firm’s Coventry North site.

When they found that neither were kept onsite overnight, they attempted to steal an Audi that was parked on the forecourt.

They smashed the driver’s side window but were unable to make off with the car, before fleeing empty-handed.

The incident took place on Thursday night (June 23), Coventry Live reports.

Speaking the day after the break-in, the dealership’s general manager said: ‘Last night we got broken into and they tried to rob one of the cars and they assumed that there was either going to be money or the key to the cars on site.

‘They did not take anything – they just messed everything up. They could not take anything because there was nothing here to take.

‘They have trashed the whole place up though, and they have smashed one of the cars. The one they were trying to rob, they smashed the car window.’

West Midlands are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to get in touch.

