Police investigating armed robbery at used car dealership in Essex

Police have launched an investigation after armed robbers targeted a used car dealership in Essex.

Two men, one of whom was brandishing a large knife, raided Eastwood Motor Company in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday afternoon (May 20).

The pair gained access to a safe inside the showroom before making off with a ‘three figure sum’ of cash.

Officers have confirmed the incident took place shortly after 4pm and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The first man is described as tall and slim and wearing a navy baseball cap, a white coat with a tick on the side, black skinny tracksuit trousers, and white trainers.

The other man is described as being of average build and wearing all black with a black baseball cap and white trainers with a gold tick while also carrying a shopping bag.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: ‘We are investigating a robbery at a car showroom in Leigh-on-Sea.

‘It was reported two men went into Eastwood and Shoeburyness Car Centre in Rayleigh Road at around 4.15pm on Saturday 20 May.

One of the men had a large knife.The pair forced staff to open a safe and they made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the two men.

‘If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.’

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police quoting incident 959.

Car Dealer has approached Eastwood Motor Company for comment.