Log in

News

Police launch investigation after ‘high-value vehicles’ stolen from used car dealership

  • Used car dealer targeted by thieves over the weekend
  • Police say several ‘high-value vehicles’ were stolen during Saturday night raid
  • Officers appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage
Advert

Time 7:57 am, May 15, 2023

Police have appealed for evidence after a used car dealership was targeted by thieves who stole a number of ‘high-value vehicles’.

AJC Cars in Market Drayton fell victim to the criminals on Saturday night, with staff discovering the break-in the following day.

Officers investigating the theft have now asked for any potential witnesses to come forward and called for any CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with the investigation to be handed in.

Advert

PC Iain McIntosh, of the policing team in Market Drayton, said: ‘A burglary has taken place overnight at AJC Cars Ltd, Chester Road, Market Drayton and a number of high-value vehicles have been stolen.

‘The offence location is almost directly opposite the Tern Hill Army Barracks.

‘Officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects. The offence is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday.’

Advert

The Shropshire Star reports that the burglary follows another local dealership – Tern Valley Cars – being targeted just days previously.

On that occasion, a grey Land Rover Velar, grey Ford Transit, red metallic Kia Ceed, silver Mitsubishi ASX and grey metallic Ford Ranger were all taken by thieves.

Among those to offer support following the latest theft was Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester who tweeted: ‘Independents don’t need this kind of hit. Let’s hope the police catch them.

‘Last week a chap who tried it on us got sent down in Yorks for five years!’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 00141__14052023. Alternatively, go to  westmercia.police.uk or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51