Police launch investigation after ‘high-value vehicles’ stolen from used car dealership

Police have appealed for evidence after a used car dealership was targeted by thieves who stole a number of ‘high-value vehicles’.

AJC Cars in Market Drayton fell victim to the criminals on Saturday night, with staff discovering the break-in the following day.

Officers investigating the theft have now asked for any potential witnesses to come forward and called for any CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with the investigation to be handed in.

PC Iain McIntosh, of the policing team in Market Drayton, said: ‘A burglary has taken place overnight at AJC Cars Ltd, Chester Road, Market Drayton and a number of high-value vehicles have been stolen.

‘The offence location is almost directly opposite the Tern Hill Army Barracks.

‘Officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects. The offence is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday.’

The Shropshire Star reports that the burglary follows another local dealership – Tern Valley Cars – being targeted just days previously.

On that occasion, a grey Land Rover Velar, grey Ford Transit, red metallic Kia Ceed, silver Mitsubishi ASX and grey metallic Ford Ranger were all taken by thieves.

Among those to offer support following the latest theft was Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester who tweeted: ‘Independents don’t need this kind of hit. Let’s hope the police catch them.

‘Last week a chap who tried it on us got sent down in Yorks for five years!’

Independents don’t need this kind of hit. Let’s hope the police catch them. Last week a chap who tried it on us got sent down in Yorks for five years! https://t.co/99Sl5btnC2 — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) May 14, 2023