Police launch manhunt after thieves ransack Hampshire car dealership

Police have launched an investigation after three vehicles were stolen from a Hampshire car dealership.

Officers are appealing for information after thieves broke into Hartford Automotive in Hartley Wintney and ransacked the premises.

They stole a VW Golf, a Ford Fiesta and a BMW 520D and caused extensive damage to 17 other vehicles at the site.

They also took a large amount of cash and interfered with the firm’s CCTV footage in order to protect their identities.

Two of the stolen cars – the Fiesta and the 520D – were later discovered burnt out at a nearby location.

The incident took place last Thursday night and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PC Ben Blundell, from Hampshire Police, said: ‘Were you in the area of Thackhams Lane or the A30 overnight between Thursday, 12 January and Friday, 13 January? Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Have you seen the outstanding Volkswagon Golf, registration number MJ64 USB?

‘Did you see any suspicious activity in relation to the two burnt out vehicles on Pale Lane?

‘I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible.’

Anyone who could assist the investigation should call police on 101, quoting the crime number 44230016224.

