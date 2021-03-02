The Porsche Cayenne has come out on top of a list of the most expensive cars to repair, based on average claims costs from warranty provider Händler Protect.

The data comes from more than 100,000 warranties taken out with the company, and shows how independent car dealers were able to protect themselves and their customers from some hefty bills.

Porsche’s first SUV was found to have an average repair bill of £2,179.32 from 12 different claims made with Händler Protect.

However, the Cayenne also had the least claims in the top 10 and was far outnumbered by the two pick-ups in the list.

Although their repair bills might have been slightly cheaper, the Nissan Navara and Ford Ranger both required 92 claims each over the last 12 months. Their repair bills had an average cost of £1,220.94 and £1,136.52 respectively, with Händler Protect paying out more than £100,000 in both instances.

Making up the top three was the Ford S-Max in second with 68 claims, costing an average of £1,357.26 and the Hyundai Santa Fe in third with 36 claims at an average of £1,264.76.

Händler Protect only works with independent dealers, giving a snapshot of used vehicle warranty claims in this market.

Read on to find out all of the cars in the top 10 and how much they cost on average to repair.

CEO of Händler Protect Lloyd O’Connor said: ‘For each of the cars mentioned in the top 10, we have prevented a car dealer from potentially having to pay out thousands to repair a customer’s car.

‘We do our best to help our customers by not only sharing our data to help prevent issues, but we also appreciate that things can go wrong at any time. That’s why we’ll try to help out even if it’s an early claim.

‘The majority of faults Händler Protect sees occur in the first 80 days after the car is purchased. A lot of claims are made just 20 days into the policy. It can be a big risk to take as a dealer and this list shows that car buyers really can have problems with any size, shape, make or model of car.’

1. Porsche Cayenne – £2,179.32

The Porsche Cayenne topped the list with 12 claims costing on average more than £2,000.

2. Ford S-Max – £1,357.26

Ford’s MPV is popular with families but had warranty claims with Händler Protect 68 times.

3. Hyundai Santa Fe – £1,264.76

There were 36 claims for Hyundai’s Santa Fe crossover.

4. Ford Galaxy – £1,258.48

The Galaxy is a popular choice for both families and taxis, with 52 claims in the last 12 months to Händler Protect.

5. Peugeot 508 – £1,243.82

There were 28 claims to Händler Protect for the Peugeot 508.

6. Nissan Navara – £1,220.94

The Navara pick-up required 92 claims to Händler Protect.

7. BMW 7 Series – £1,168.80

There were 16 claims for the BMW 7 Series – only three more than the Cayenne.

8. Land Rover Defender – £1,158.02

The Land Rover Defender matched the BMW for number of claims, also at 16.

9. Mazda CX-5 – £1,136.74

Maxda’s largest crossover was claimed on 20 times with Händler Protect.

10. Ford Ranger – £1,136.52

The Ford Ranger comes joint top of the list when it comes to most claims with the Navara, at 92.