Prepare for new registration plates with Keytracker’s innovative accessories

It’s that time of the year when automotive dealerships begin to prepare for the arrival of the new registration plates.

These plates not only mark a vehicle’s age and origin but also indicate the latest standards and trends in the market.

This change is more than just a logistical update; it’s also a golden opportunity to boost sales and efficiency.

The impact of new registration plates on car dealerships

New registration plates typically signal an influx of customers looking to purchase the latest models.

This leads to increased demand and a more extensive inventory for dealerships to manage.

The challenge lies in efficiently organising and securing this growing inventory to meet customer demands while minimising losses and optimising operations.

This is where Keytracker’s innovative accessories can save the day.

Keytracker’s solutions for efficient dealership management

Keytracker offers a range of accessories that can help car dealerships seamlessly transition into the new range of registration plates.

Let’s explore how these products can make a difference:

Trade plate holders

One of Keytracker’s standout products is the trade plate holder.

These holders provide a secure and co-ordinated way to display registration plates, ensuring compliance with new regulations.

Dealerships can quickly move and display vehicles with trade plate holders, making the process more straightforward and professional.

Anti-tamper seals

Security is a top priority for any dealership, especially when dealing with a more extensive inventory.

Keytracker’s anti-tamper seals add an extra layer of protection by preventing vehicle keys from being removed from the mechanical peg-in peg-out board’s ‘retention peg’.

This simple yet effective solution helps protect vehicles from unauthorised access, reducing the risk of theft and loss.

Mirror hangers

Finding the right vehicle in a large forecourt can be a time-consuming task.

Keytracker’s mirror hangers slip easily around the centre mirror of each car and can be numbered for quick identification.

These hangers can be matched with the numbering system on the dealership’s mechanical peg-in peg-out board, creating a seamless and efficient system for locating vehicles.

Enhancing security and efficiency

Using Keytracker’s accessories can significantly reduce the risk of theft and loss within a dealership’s inventory, which becomes even more critical with the influx of new registration plates.

By improving organisation and security measures, dealerships can enhance their reputation and build customer trust, increasing sales and customer satisfaction.

Cost-effectiveness and long-term benefits

Investing in Keytracker’s solutions is about more than just immediate benefits.

These products offer cost-effectiveness and long-term advantages by improving operational efficiency and reducing losses.

Enhanced security and organisation can elevate a dealership’s standing in the competitive market, providing a solid foundation for sustained growth.

Conclusion

Introducing new registration plates presents challenges and opportunities for car dealerships.

To stay ahead in the competitive market, adopting new solutions that improve operations and enhance security is crucial.

Keytracker’s accessories, including trade plate holders, anti-tamper seals and mirror hangers, are designed to help dealerships effectively manage their inventory and capitalise on the surge in demand.

Don’t wait for the challenges to catch up with you. Equip your dealership with Keytracker’s accessories and ensure you’re ready to thrive in this new landscape.

