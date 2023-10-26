Renault to bring out eight new models as it looks to expand outside Europe

Renault is to launch eight new models by 2027 in a multi-billion-euro offensive targeting what it sees as lucrative markets outside Europe.

The €3bn (circa £2.61bn) investment also aims to boost EV sales worldwide for the French manufacturer, which said that five of its top 10 markets were outside Europe last year: Brazil (2), Turkey (4), India (5), South Korea (8) and Colombia (9).

The International Game Plan 2027 is part of its Renaulution plan, and brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive said: ‘As our product renewal is bearing fruit in Europe, we are now going to make the brand more global and more profitable.

‘Thus, Renault is now going on the offensive outside Europe with eight new vehicle launches between now and 2027, based on a reduced number of platforms, shared across regions and thereby enhancing our synergies.’

Lowering CO2 emissions for the vehicles is also a major goal, and it aims to sell one vehicle out of three in electric or hybrid versions outside Europe by 2027.

Renault says it’ll be achieved at first with hybrid powertrains for the future line-up, but with E-Tech electric models as well in several countries outside Europe, such as the Megane E-Tech electric which is already available in Brazil and Turkey.

The first of the eight production models to be unveiled is the compact urban B-segment Kardian SUV, pictured at top, which is based on the Dacia Sandero and will enter the market in Latin America and Morocco next year.

The range will also include five vehicles from the C and D segments.

The product offensive will be achieved via two platforms that Renault says will create value for customers and enable the brand to be more competitive.

One will be a new Renault Group modular platform that is said to be ultra-flexible and multi-energy dedicated to four regions: Latin America, North Africa, Turkey and India.

The other is a compact modular architecture platform dedicated to the D and E segments, based in South Korea in partnership with Geely.