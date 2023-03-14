Replay all of last week’s exclusive Car Dealer Live interview sessions in full now

Replay tickets for last week’s Car Dealer Live conference are now available for those who missed out on the big event.

Our exclusive conference saw leading car dealers, manufacturers and industry experts come together for a day of thought-inspiring interviews.

Car Dealer Live, the future of the car dealer, was headline sponsored by Auto Trader who identified the three biggest forces of changes they could see heading towards the motor trade.

Those who couldn’t make the event can stream all eight sessions on the CarDealerLive.co.uk website now with a £199 replay ticket.

A replay ticket allows unlimited access to the video sessions and the ability to download the research papers from Auto Trader, Cox Automotive and Close Brothers Motor Finance.

Sessions included:

Headline interview with Mark Lavery

Franchised dealers on agency sales, the road to EV and online car sales

Independent dealers on Cazoo, falling EV prices and the Chinese newcomers

Auto Trader on the three biggest forces of change for car dealers

Close Brothers Motor Finance on the road to AFVs

Car manufacturer bosses on agency sales and the biggest changes facing dealers

Cox Automotive on whether consumers really want to buy cars online

Google on what used car buyers really want from car dealers on and offline

The day kicked off with our headline interview with Mark Lavery, CEO of Cambria Automobiles.

Lavery spoke about why he does not believe there will be any publicly listed dealer groups in the UK by the end of the year.

He was closely followed by our franchised dealer panel which featured Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive and Neil McCue, COO of Snows Motor Group.

They discussed agency sales in detail – something Lavery said he ‘remained curious’ about – as well as giving their thoughts on EVs.

Our independent dealers panel was made up of Nigel Hurley, CEO of Car Shop, Jamie Caple of Car Quay, David Trigg from supercar dealer Premier GT and IMDA founding member Stuart Saunders.

They slammed the ‘arrogance’ of Cazoo and other online disruptors who ‘don’t know what they’re doing’.

While car manufacturer bosses Jonathan Goodman, from Polestar, Suzuki’s Dale Wyatt and MG’s Guy Pigounakis covered a variety of topics including the changing face of car sales.

A replay ticket will also allow you access to all the research sessions which included exclusive research from headline partners Auto Trader as well as Close Brothers Motor Finance, Cox Automotive and Google.

Car Dealer Live will be back in 2024 on March 7. Ticket sales will go on sale shortly for those who weren’t at the event.