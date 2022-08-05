Revealed: The 10 used models that saw the biggest price growth in July

Used car prices grew for the 28th consecutive month in July but the market is finally showing signs of softening.

Data released by Auto Trader yesterday (August 4) revealed that the upwards trend is starting to slow but that is not the case with every model.

Some used cars continue to see their prices soar sky high and are standing head and shoulders above the rest in terms of growth.

To find out which models are still climbing the most, Auto Trader has compiled a top ten.

The list is topped by the Seat Alhambra, which moves up from the second position it claimed last month.

The people carrier had an average asking price of £18,267 in July, representing a year-on-year rise of 46.5 per cent.

Also moving up the list was the Renault Scenic which rose from third to second in the list.

Last month’s winner – the Suzuki SX4 – drops off the list completely but new entries include the Nissan Note, Citroen Berlingo and Toyota Avensis.

Returning to the list after also appearing in June’s top ten are the likes of the Fiat Punto, the Hyundai ix20 and the Ford Fusion.

They are joined by two entries from Peugeot in the forms of of 207 and the 107.

The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month

1. Seat Alhambra

Average asking price: £18,267

Price growth: 46.5 per cent

2. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £7,662

Price growth: 42.3 per cent

3. Peugeot 207

Average asking price: £2,867

Price growth: 41.9 per cent

4. Peugeot 107

Average asking price: £3,696

Price growth: 40.8 per cent

5. Fiat Punto

Average asking price: £4,811

Price growth: 40.6 per cent

6. Hyundai ix20

Average asking price: £9,605

Price growth: 40.4 per cent

7. Ford Fusion

Average asking price: £3,343

Price growth: 39.8 per cent

8. Citroen Berlingo

Average asking price: £15,886

Price growth: 37.4 per cent

9. Nissan Note

Average asking price: £5,653

Price growth: 36.9 per cent

10. Toyota Avensis

Average asking price: £8,092

Price growth: 36.4 per cent