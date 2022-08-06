Revealed: The 10 used models that lost the most value in July

Car Dealer yesterday revealed the 10 used models that have seen the biggest hike in value over the past 12 months. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have declined in price over the past year, despite used car values being higher than ever?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.

Among the models to depreciate moderately were the Jaguar F-Type, Land Rover Discovery 4 and Mazda CX-30, which all lost less than three per cent of their value.

Moving up the list, the DS7 Crossback depreciated by 3.3 per cent and the Mazda MX-5 RF by four per cent.

Also in the top 10 are the Audi RS3, Jaguar XK and BMW 8-Series.

The top two consists of the Mercedes CLK, which fell in value by 8.1 per cent, and the Land Rover Discovery 3, which depreciated by 9.1 per cent.

The full list can be seen below.

Top 10 depreciating used models in July

10. Jaguar F-Type

Average asking price: £44,467

Loss in value: 2.0 per cent

9. Land Rover Discovery 4

Average asking price: £20,321

Loss in value: 2.6 per cent

8. Mazda CX-30

Average asking price: £23,355

Loss in value: 2.9 per cent

7. DS7 Crossback

Average asking price: £26,983

Loss in value: 3.3 per cent

6. Mazda MX-5 RF

Average asking price: £19,510

Loss in value: 4.0 per cent

5. Audi RS3

Average asking price: £46,347

Loss in value: 4.1 per cent

4. Jaguar XK

Average asking price: £22,481

Loss in value: 5.8 per cent

3. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £54,001

Loss in value: 6.4 per cent

2. Mercedes CLK

Average asking price: £6,131

Loss in value: 8.1 per cent

1. Land Rover Discovery 3

Average asking price: £7,691

Loss in value: 9.1 per cent