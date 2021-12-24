Log in

Car Dealer Live

REVEALED: The five most viewed Car Dealer Live videos of 2021

  • We reveal the most viewed Car Dealer Live videos of 2021
  • Series has enjoyed record numbers throughout the year
  • Read on to find out which interview has come out on top

Time 12 mins ago

As 2021 draws to a close, we have been taking a look back at what has been another stellar year for all of us at Car Dealer Magazine.

This year’s Used Car Awards saw record ticket sales and views on our website have been through the roof thanks to loyal readers who keep coming back for the latest news.

Another highlight of the year has been the success of our Car Dealer Live interviews, which features experts from across the industry.

To celebrate the end of another great year, we have taken a trip down memory lane to discover which interviews made our top five in terms of viewing figures.

Here are the final results…

5. Auto Trader boss: We see no dramatic drop in used car prices and they’ll remain high for six months

In fifth place was our chat with Auto Trader CEO Nathan Coe, which was published at the start of November.

As part of an exclusive interview with Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott, Coe discussed everything from online retailers to rising used car prices.

The video offered a fascinating insight into one of the automotive trade’s biggest companies and is well worth its place on our list.

4. Supercar salesman Tom Hartley talks crazy prices and £3.5m LaFerrari

Taking fourth place on the list is our exclusive chat with legend of the industry, Tom Hartley.

The 60-year old enjoyed another fantastic year which was rounded off by winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Used Car Awards.

In this video, posted in June, he spoke to James Baggott about the ‘crazy’ rates that supercar prices were rising as well as his long and successful career in the business.

3. Are used car prices about to tumble? Valuations firm Cap HPI reveals October’s latest figures

Back in October we spoke to Cap HPI boss Derren Martin about where used car prices where heading.

In a fascinating chat, he predicted a plateau in prices as the end of the year drew in.

As time has unfolded, his predictions have largely proved to be accurate and the interview takes third spot on our list.

2. Used car market is ‘on steroids’ as values rise AGAIN in August with one model going up by almost £11,000

It’s straight back to Derren Martin now, who also takes second place for his chat with Car Dealer associate editor James Batchelor in August.

In this video he described how the used car market was ‘on steroids’ over the summer and looked ahead to the rest of the year.

The insight was crucial for dealers at an unprecedented time and the interview only narrowly missed out on top spot.

1. Used car dealers including Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer head back to the physical auction halls

Our most viewed video of the year saw Car Dealer Live head out on the road to G3 auctions as physical sales made their long-awaited return.

The feature saw James Baggott catch up with Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer as well as a number of other dealers as lockdown measures began to ease.

The beginning of normality certainly appealed to our readers and the video came out on top of the list.

