Revealed: The ten used models that saw the lowest price growth in May

  • Auto Trader reveals the 10 used models that have seen the lowest year-on-year price growth
  • Mini Roadster sees biggest leap, with price falling by over seven per cent per cent in May
  • Likes of the Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes SL and BMW 8-Series also feature on list

Time 9:19 am, June 13, 2022

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that have seen the biggest price growth in the last 12 months, but what about the other end of the scale?

While some models have seen sky-high rises in value, others have experienced a more moderate increase – and in some cases have even depreciated.

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index, the worst performing models can now be revealed.

It has been a tough period for the Jaguar F-Type, Porsche Cayman and Mercedes SL, which all saw price rises of five per cent or less, in last month’s figures.

Also in the bottom ten are the like of the Vauxhall Mokka, Mazda CX-30 and Cupra Formentor, which experienced marginal rises in their value.

In terms of cars losing their value year-on-year, the list is led by the Mini Roadster, which depreciated by more than seven per cent.

Also in the negative were the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, the standard 8-Series and the Land Rover Discovery 3.

A full rundown of the worst performing models can be found below…

The ten used models with the lowest price growth in May

1. Mini Roadster

Mini Roadster

Average asking price: £8,152

Price growth: -7.2 per cent

2. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Average asking price: £58,919

Price growth: -5.7 per cent

3. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £55,563

Price growth: -2.2 per cent

4. Land Rover Discovery 3

Land Rover Discovery 3

Average asking price: £8,069

Price growth: -1.2 per cent

5. Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor

 

Average asking price: £34,513

Price growth: 0.7 per cent

6. Mazda CX-30

Average asking price: £23,944

Price growth: 3.2 per cent

7. Vauxhall Mokka

Average asking price: £11,668

Price growth: 3.3 per cent

8. Mercedes-Benz SL Class

Average asking price: £33,388

Price growth: 4.0 per cent

9. Porsche Cayman

Average asking price: £35,562

Price growth: 4.8 per cent

10. Jaguar F-Type

Average asking price: £45,698

Price growth: 5.0 per cent

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

