Revealed: The ten used models that saw the lowest price growth in May

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that have seen the biggest price growth in the last 12 months, but what about the other end of the scale?
While some models have seen sky-high rises in value, others have experienced a more moderate increase – and in some cases have even depreciated.
Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index, the worst performing models can now be revealed.
It has been a tough period for the Jaguar F-Type, Porsche Cayman and Mercedes SL, which all saw price rises of five per cent or less, in last month’s figures.
Also in the bottom ten are the like of the Vauxhall Mokka, Mazda CX-30 and Cupra Formentor, which experienced marginal rises in their value.
In terms of cars losing their value year-on-year, the list is led by the Mini Roadster, which depreciated by more than seven per cent.
Also in the negative were the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, the standard 8-Series and the Land Rover Discovery 3.
A full rundown of the worst performing models can be found below…
The ten used models with the lowest price growth in May
1. Mini Roadster
Average asking price: £8,152
Price growth: -7.2 per cent
2. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe
Average asking price: £58,919
Price growth: -5.7 per cent
3. BMW 8-Series
Average asking price: £55,563
Price growth: -2.2 per cent
4. Land Rover Discovery 3
Average asking price: £8,069
Price growth: -1.2 per cent
5. Cupra Formentor
Average asking price: £34,513
Price growth: 0.7 per cent
6. Mazda CX-30
Average asking price: £23,944
Price growth: 3.2 per cent
7. Vauxhall Mokka
Average asking price: £11,668
Price growth: 3.3 per cent
8. Mercedes-Benz SL Class
Average asking price: £33,388
Price growth: 4.0 per cent
9. Porsche Cayman
Average asking price: £35,562
Price growth: 4.8 per cent
10. Jaguar F-Type
Average asking price: £45,698
Price growth: 5.0 per cent