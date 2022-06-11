Revealed: The top 10 used models that saw the biggest price growth in May

The past two years have seen record-breaking growth in the value of used cars thanks to supply chain issues, which have slashed the availability of new vehicles.

Despite the market now showing signs of softening, though, Auto Trader reported this week that May was the 26th consecutive month of growth.

It wouldn’t appear that prices are going to fall off a cliff any time soon, but which models are still standing out from the crowd?

To find out, Auto Trader has been crunching its data to come up with a top 10.

Topping the list is the Suzuki SX4. The compact crossover had an average asking price of £4,162 in May, which represented a year-on-year-rise of 79.8 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Seat Alhambra, Renault Scenic and Toyota Auris all saw significant leaps in value.

Also featuring in the top 10 was the Toyota Prius, along with the Skoda Octavia, Ford C-Max and Citroen Berlingo.

Ford saw its people carriers rise in value, too, with the S-Max and Galaxy both featuring highly on the list.

The full list, as well as the accompanying numbers, can be seen below.

The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month

1. Suzuki SX4

Average asking price: £4,162

Price growth: 79.8 per cent

2. Seat Alhambra

Average asking price: £18,757

Price growth: 61.4 per cent

3. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £8,070

Price growth: 54.1 per cent

4. Toyota Auris

Average asking price: £12,127

Price growth: 49.8 per cent

5. Ford S-Max

Average asking price: £15,700

Price growth: 49.2 per cent

6. Toyota Prius

Average asking price: £15,758

Price growth: 48.9 per cent

7. Skoda Octavia

Average asking price: £16,063

Price growth: 48.6 per cent

8. Citroen Berlingo

Average asking price: £13,990

Price growth: 47.9 per cent

9. Ford Galaxy

Average asking price: £16,529

Price growth: 45.6 per cent

10. Ford C-Max

Average asking price: £10,447

Price growth: 45.2 per cent