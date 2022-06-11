Revealed: The top 10 used models that saw the biggest price growth in May

The past two years have seen record-breaking growth in the value of used cars thanks to supply chain issues, which have slashed the availability of new vehicles.
Despite the market now showing signs of softening, though, Auto Trader reported this week that May was the 26th consecutive month of growth.
It wouldn’t appear that prices are going to fall off a cliff any time soon, but which models are still standing out from the crowd?
To find out, Auto Trader has been crunching its data to come up with a top 10.
Topping the list is the Suzuki SX4. The compact crossover had an average asking price of £4,162 in May, which represented a year-on-year-rise of 79.8 per cent.
Elsewhere, the Seat Alhambra, Renault Scenic and Toyota Auris all saw significant leaps in value.
Also featuring in the top 10 was the Toyota Prius, along with the Skoda Octavia, Ford C-Max and Citroen Berlingo.
Ford saw its people carriers rise in value, too, with the S-Max and Galaxy both featuring highly on the list.
The full list, as well as the accompanying numbers, can be seen below.
The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month
1. Suzuki SX4
Average asking price: £4,162
Price growth: 79.8 per cent
2. Seat Alhambra
Average asking price: £18,757
Price growth: 61.4 per cent
3. Renault Scenic
Average asking price: £8,070
Price growth: 54.1 per cent
4. Toyota Auris
Average asking price: £12,127
Price growth: 49.8 per cent
5. Ford S-Max
Average asking price: £15,700
Price growth: 49.2 per cent
6. Toyota Prius
Average asking price: £15,758
Price growth: 48.9 per cent
7. Skoda Octavia
Average asking price: £16,063
Price growth: 48.6 per cent
8. Citroen Berlingo
Average asking price: £13,990
Price growth: 47.9 per cent
9. Ford Galaxy
Average asking price: £16,529
Price growth: 45.6 per cent
10. Ford C-Max
Average asking price: £10,447
Price growth: 45.2 per cent