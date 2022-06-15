Log in
Peugeot electric car plugged into a Source London EV charging point, March 2021Peugeot electric car plugged into a Source London EV charging point, March 2021

Rising petrol prices fuelling shift to EVs, says Motor Ombudsman

  • Survey finds almost half of motorists are concerned over rising fuel costs and are more likely to buy an EV
  • Data collected by Motor Ombudsman finds those in Greater London are most likely to switch
  • News comes as price of a tank of petrol tops £100 for the first time

Time 11:37 am, June 15, 2022

Sky-high petrol and diesel prices are fuelling a rise in interest in buying EVs, a new survey has found.

Data collected by the Motor Ombudsman found that almost half (48 per cent) of UK car owners are concerned about having a pure petrol or diesel-powered vehicle, making a switch to a BEV more likely.

The survey of more than 2,000 motorists in the UK revealed that individuals aged between 16 to 24 (64 per cent), and those living in Greater London (65 per cent) are among the most worried about  petrol or diesel vehicles.

Of those considering a change to electric, 25 per cent said they would be doing so in the next three months.

In addition, 33 per cent of respondents in the 16 to 24 age bracket said that a change could be on the cards within eight to 12 weeks.

The study found that the city of Leeds had the biggest proportion of people (27 per cent) who wished to leave pure petrol or diesel power behind within a two-to-three-month period.

Similarly, around a fifth of those living in London and Manchester said they’d consider getting behind the wheel of an electric vehicle within four to six months.

The findings come just days after the cost of filling an average-sized fuel tank topped £100 for the first time.

The price of petrol has now surpassed £8 a gallon – a figure never seen before in this country.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and MD of the Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘With fuel costs at unprecedented levels, and the likelihood of further increases coming, as we approach the height of summer it is clear from our survey findings that the prospect of electric vehicle ownership is becoming increasingly attractive.’

