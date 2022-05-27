Rolls-Royce worried wait times could get even longer due to global supply chain issues

Wait times on Rolls Royce cars could get even longer than they already are due to ongoing supply chain issues, the firm’s CEO has warned.

Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes says the current situation does not look like improving any time soon due to a number of issues in the supply chain.

The biggest problem, the global semiconductor shortage, is a source of ‘daily worry’ for the firm with Covid lockdowns also affecting production.

The end result is that the West Sussex-based firm is not expecting lead times to get shorter for the foreseeable future.

On the contrary, if the situation does not improve, Mueller-Oetvoes believes they could get even longer.

He told Bloomberg: ‘Supply chain is something that worries us, I would even say daily.

‘With all these port lockdowns in China, we also see certain constraints now. If only one part is missing, I can’t finish the product.’

In order to combat the issues at Chinese ports, the British marque has started flying some parts in via air, which is likely to hit profits.

Rolls-Royce enjoyed record sales figures last year after owners BMW Group prioritised high-end cars with larger margins.

As a result, the firm delivered 5,586 new vehicles in 2021 – a rise of 49 per cent.

Rolls-Royce’s order books remain full until into Q3 of this year. Wait times on some models already stretch into the second half of 2023.