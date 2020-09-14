Rolls-Royce’s factory is now back up to full pre-lockdown production levels, the firm has announced.

The facility at Goodwood, near Chichester, West Sussex, shut down when lockdown began in March, but started a single shift pattern on its production line on May 4, with office-based staff working from home wherever possible.

Four months on and the second shift has returned to work, two weeks after the company launched the new-generation Ghost.

Rolls-Royce says demand for its cars is on the rise again, particularly in markets where the Covid-19 peak has passed.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘Throughout Rolls-Royce there is a renewed sense of energy, enthusiasm and optimism. This gives me great confidence for our future; I also believe it sends enormously positive signals to our local community, our industry and the country as a whole.

‘I wish to thank my entire team for their determination and commitment, which has enabled us to reach this point so rapidly. That we’ve done so while keeping everyone safe underlines the fact that Rolls‑Royce is a family, in which we all look out for one another.

‘I’m particularly delighted that we’ve maintained our workforce.’

Production can begin of the new Ghost, revealed earlier this month, which takes over from the first generation model that became the brand’s most successful model ever.