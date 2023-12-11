While for some in the used car industry the focus is on volume and variety, some businesses prefer to specialise and concentrate their expertise on a specific area they know best.

From supercar dealers to firms that only sell cars from a single country or era, the motor trade is crammed full of specialists at the very top of their game.

That is certainly true for Fratelli Redline Specialist Car, which both took home highly commended certificates in our Specialist Used Car Dealership category.

However, our winners – Romans International – stood head and shoulders above the rest, impressing our mystery shoppers with its customer service.

Our judges were blown away by the successful business’s ability to sell some of the most beautiful cars in the world from a stunning dealership.

The family-run business was founded in 1994 by Paul Jaconelli who today runs the business alongside his middle son Tom, who was on hand to collect the award.

The independent luxury car dealership established offers a curated selection of the latest supercars, luxury SUVs and modern performance cars.

The firm also won our Use of Video prize at this year’s Used Car Awards.

Tom Jaconelli, director of Roman’s International, said: ‘This is a big one. We were not expecting this one so we just feel truly blessed really.

‘We work every day, including weekends, to make sure we make the business better.

‘We don’t ever expect awards like this and knowing we have been put forward by other people is even better.

‘This will 100 per cent be good for business. The respect of our peers in the industry is very important to us, as well as from our customers, so this means a lot.’

Alexanders Prestige

Fratelli

Phantom Motor Company

Redline Specialist Cars

Romans International

Car Dealer boss James Baggott added: ‘Romans International won two prizes this year in recognition of the fantastic work they do.

‘Having been down to their showroom myself, I have seen first hand how they operate and it was no surprise at all to see them enjoy so much success at this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘I just want to say a massive well done to Tom, Paul and all the team there. Great work everyone!’

Main image: The Romans International team collect their prize from Mike Brewer and Trevor Munro, retail director at Automotive Transformation Group