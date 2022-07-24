Scooping a Used Car Award can provide springboard to further success, says winner

A previous winner at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards says that a gong at the prestigious event can act as a springboard to further success.

Car Quay boss Jamie Caple scooped the Dealers’ Dealer gong at last year’s ceremony and believes just being nominated for an award is ‘humbling’.

The Derby-based dealer was keen to highlight the hard work that goes into coming out on top but recommended that others sign up for the chance to win.

He said: ‘I was extremely lucky to be voted as the Dealers’ Dealer of the Year, so you could say everything I did in the previous 12 months helped!

Personally, I was extremely proud, humbled and even a bit emotional. I’m just a normal motor trader who loves the industry, and for the love to be shown back is an amazing feeling.

‘Just being involved is a great feeling. Even if you don’t win or get highly commended it’s still a very big achievement to be up there against the best in our industry.

‘To have even been nominated against industry giants was a phenomenal feeling – and you never know, you may end up winning like I did.’

He added: ‘We will definitely be putting ourselves forward again this year.

‘Last year, two of our team also got highly commended in their individual categories, which was great, but we missed out on the category that was most important to us: Used Car Dealer of the Year.

‘We will one hundred per cent be back this year and hopefully can place higher this time around.

‘Recognition of hard work and effort is often as important as the financial rewards this industry can offer, so it’s important these awards take place.

‘They can provide individuals and businesses with a springboard to further success, and we attribute some of our success as a business to having been previous winners.’

This year’s awards – brought to you once again in association with Black Horse – are being held at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 28, hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

It takes just a few minutes to put your car dealership in line for an award.

There are 23 dealership categories, and nominations can be made by filling out the form accessed via this link.

Car Dealer will also be handing out eight manufacturer gongs, including naming seven used cars of the year, at the 11th annual event.

Dealerships wanting to be in the running should put their name forward online now. You can nominate your business, your staff or anyone who you think deserves an award.

Our judges assess every entry and whittle them down to a nominations list. These then go forward to the mystery shopping stage.

The top five finalists are subsequently named in our shortlist, with the winners announced on the big night.

So don’t delay, nominate today, as the closing date is Friday, September 30.

The nominations list will be revealed on Monday, October 10, with the shortlist announced a fortnight later on Monday, October 24.

Pictured at top are Richard Gonzalez, category sponsor GardX’s deputy head of sales, left, Jamie Caple, centre, and Mike Brewer at UCA 2021